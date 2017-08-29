Rivers Rising Due to Harvey’s Rain

By Don Morgan

The rain may be tapering off but the problems are just getting started in La Grange.

The Colorado River is expected to crest at a historic level flooding many homes and businesses along it’s banks.

Paul Yura at The National Weather Service says that our region has experienced the worst of the rain and there’s still the possibility of another inch or two in some areas.

The problems are in Houston of course which is experiencing catastrophic flooding and now in La Grange.

Many people have been evacuated as the Colorado continues to rise. Yura says it’s going to take days for the water to recede, even though the rain has stopped because the flow is so high.