Road Rage Shooting Leaves Man Hurt

San Antonio Police are searching for answers following what looks to be a road rage shooting on the Northeast side Tuesday Night.

We’re told it happened on the I-35 access road just south of Judson–where Live Oak Police officers found a man with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

That man told officers he and the shooter were traveling north on I-35. Both exited the highway at Judson, and the man traveling in what’s described as possibly a black Ford F-150 with a lift kit and camper pulled alongside and opened fire.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover.