A man is recovering after he was shot by a bicyclist who tried to rob him.

The shooting happened around 9 Monday night near a Motel 6 on I-35 on the city’s Northeast Side.

The victim was walking along the freeway feeder road when a man on a bike rode up, showed a gun, and tried to rob him.

The victim pushed the gun away and was shot in the arm. The would-be robber pedaled away, and the victim walked to the Motel 6 for help. An ambulance then took him to a hospital.