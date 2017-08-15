Robert E. Lee Road Signs Defaced in Austin

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee still stands in Lee park in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. The removal of the statue is in litigation and is at the center of the racial tensions and demonstrations in the town. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Another sign of just how intense the debate over Confederate names and symbolism has become.

A number of street signs along Austin’s Robert E. Lee Road have been defaced. The vandalism comes as City leaders there contemplate a name change for the road.

“There are so many things for us to celebrate… near unanimously… that stand for our values and our hopes” said Austin mayor Steve Adler, who is in favor of changing he road’s name.

Others aren’t quite on the same page though.

“It’s part of history, and it shouldn’t be defaced” said one man who grew up on Austin’s Robert E. Lee Road.

“Robert E. Lee was a Confederate General–but he also was a graduate of West Point–just like (Ulysses S.) Grant. He should be respected” the man added.

The City of Austin estimates it will cost about $700 to repair the damaged signs.