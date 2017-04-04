Romo Officially Retires From NFL, Joins CBS

It’s official–Tony Romo is a former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback–and a retired National Football League Player.

“I went back and forth many times… but there are many reasons basically that I felt this is the right decision” Romo said after accepting an offer to become CBS’ Lead NFL Analyst–starting with this upcoming season.

Romo said the opportunity to work with CBS was simply too good to pass up, despite rumored opportunities that may have been waiting for him in Houston, Denver, and elsewhere in the NFL.

“The team that they have, the ability to work alongside Jim Nantz, and just knowing what I want to do for the next 15, 20, 30 years” Romo said in explaining how he came to his decision.

“My hope is to come out and make it enjoyable to watch, teach the game a little bit” Romo said, adding “Maybe tap in to a few things I can bring that hopefully people can enjoy.”