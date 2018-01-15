RON FRANSCELL says that the Black Dhalia is America’s “Jack the Ripper” case (Audio) Actress Elizabeth Short, known as Black Dahlia, is seen in this undated photo. Short died at age 22, her slain body found in a Los Angeles parking lot on Jan. 15, 1947. (AP Photo) KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi and author Ron Franscell discuss the murder of the Black Dhalia– a case that has fascinated mystery buffs for 71 years today. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardiron franscell Related Content What Hillary Clinton Knew and When She Knew It Two Oreos And A Glass of Milk Every Night JEFFREY ADDICOTT discusses what court will look at... The Gang of Four (Dec. 15, 2017) Riccardi: Should you beg for college funds? Which One Was Worse?