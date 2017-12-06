RON NIRENBERG says SAWS will need support (Audio) KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Mayor RON NIRENBERG who says SAWS will need support to maintain clean water supply. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW ktsaMayorRon NirenbergSan Antoniotexastrey ware Related Content VIDEO: DALLAS SHOOTING: 5 Police Officers killed, ... Fair or not? Transgender student wins all-state ho... TREY’s TAKE: How To Help Dallas Police Lt. Col. ANTHONY SHAFFER says ISIS vehicle attacks... Video – Trump and Clinton Slow Jam BEATING WITH A STICK AND BALL