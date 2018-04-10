Runaway Dog Is Found, Then Stolen

A San Antonio woman is hoping you can help reunite her with a beloved pet.

Mercedes Colunga says her 7 year old boxer bolted from her apartment near Lee High School on April 2nd.

She has some guests staying with her and she thinks the dog got spooked, so she ran away.

Calunga tells us they searched the area around her apartment complex but there was no sign of her pet.

But she soon received a text message form Pet Link, the company that supplies microchips for pets. Turns out someone had found the dog and brought her to a Veterinarian’s office.

This is where a story with a potentially happy ending, gets sad.

The woman who found the dog told the Vet’s office employee that she lived near the owner and would be happy to return her. The employee wrote down Mercedes’ information and handed it to the “Good Samaritan” went on her way….with the dog…that she never returned.

Mercedes says she hasn’t heard from the woman and really wants her dog back.

The Vets office apologized for the mix up and is trying to help locate Mercedes’ dog. You can help as well. If you recognize the dog and know who may have her, contact Mercedes at 210-763-5185.