Rundown of San Antonio area police lip sync videos
By Dennis Foley
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 2:50 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More and more police departments are challenging each other to do lip sync videos.

Here are all of the videos done by law enforcement in the San Antonio area:

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

The Bexar County started it all off  in late June with Deputy Mena belting out a tune.

Comal County Sheriff’s Office

San Antonio Police Department

San Antonio Airport Police Department

New Braunfels Police Department

Seguin Police Department

Cibolo, Converse and Schertz Police Departments

Bulverde Police Department

Castle Hills Police Department

