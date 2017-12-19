Ruth Jones McClendon, 74, has died

Former state lawmaker Ruth Jones McClendon has passed.

Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins confirmed her death.

McClendon’s passing comes after a long battle with brain cancer.

“Ruth Jones McClendon was a consensus builder, who used her considerable political skills to help the needy,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement. “As a Democrat in a Republican-controlled Legislature, McClendon managed to land on the House Appropriations Committee under two Republican speakers. She was a strong voice for San Antonio and her district.”

She resigned from her House seat in early 2016 and was on the San Antonio City Council in the mid-90s

McClendon was 74.