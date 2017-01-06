RV Show in S.A. This Weekend

If you’ve been wanting to look into the world of Rv traveling or maybe you want an upgrade, swing by the Freeman Coliseum this weekend.

That’s where the annual South Texas RV Supersale is taking place.

Phil Elam from the Texas Recreational Vehicle Association says the industry has experienced double digit nationwide growth in the past year with Texas leading the way in sales.

But are climbing gas prices expected to impact sales?

“You would think so but even when gas was $4.00 a gallon, we were still selling RV’s”

Elam says for many families Rv’ing actually saves money when they head out on a road trip which is part of the appeal.

He says 6 dealers with more than 300 RV’s will be at the Freeman this weekend. If you’re planning on heading over, make sure you get a coupon for $2.00 off admission at http://southtexasrvsupersale.com/