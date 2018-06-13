Ryan To Hold Votes On Two Competing Immigration Bills

Apparently staving off a revolt by some moderate Republicans, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has said the House will consider two separate bills next week to address the young illegal immigrants known as DREAMers.

The announcement by Ryan’s office Tuesday night comes as some moderate Republicans had been attempting to use a maneuver known as a discharge petition to go around the GOP leadership to force a vote on a bipartisan bill.

Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said the move to consider the two bills will “avert the discharge petition and resolve the border security and immigration issues.”

Several moderate Republicans and every House Democrat had signed on to the discharge petition, although the group was reportedly still two votes short.

Instead, Ryan will hold votes on a conservative proposal drafted by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Virg., and a second compromise bill that is currently still being written.

A report from Politico said neither of the bills is expected to pass, leading to continued uncertainty for immigrants protected under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Congressman Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., the leader of a bipartisan discharge petition effort, still called the move by the GOP leadership to bring immigration reform legislation to the floor a “major development.”

“Too many people have waited for too long for a solution that fixes and strengthens our immigration system,” Curbelo said in a statement.

“Our goal has always been to force the House to debate and consider meaningful immigration reform, and today we’re one step closer,” he added. “The time for action is now.”

Curbelo noted the legislation to be revealed in the coming days is based on productive negotiations hosted by House leaders over the last several weeks, but he called it vital that lawmakers remain committed to the discharge petition.

Trump announced plans to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program last fall, although federal courts have forced the administration to keep the program running.