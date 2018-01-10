Ryland Ward, 5-year-old Sutherland Springs survivor, going home

Ryland Ward, a 5-year-old boy wounded in the Sutherland Springs church shooting last year, will be going home from the hospital.

University Health says Ward is expected to be released from University Hospital Thursday afternoon. The exact release time is not known.

The Wilson County Fire Department will be transporting Ward home on one of its fire trucks and will be passing through Sutherland Springs along U.S. Highway 87.

Ward is the last child wounded in the shooting to be released from the hospital.