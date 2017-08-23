S.A. Activates EOC Ahead of Harvey

By Bill O’Neil

The City of San Antonio has activated its Emergency Operations Center ahead of Harvey’s expected arrival in Texas.

The move is aimed at providing assistance to coastal residents who may be impacted by the storm. The State of Texas formally asked the City to assist in staging resources, including buses that may be used to transport potential evacuees.

“San Antonio stands ready to provide all assistance to any Texas residents who need aid as a result of the tropical storm” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.