S.A. Among Nation’s Most “Recession-Recovered” Cities

San Antonio ranks pretty high on a new WalletHub survey.

The agency has come up with a ranking of the American cities that have recovered from the recession.

Jill Gonzalez says they looked into many factors. Home price appreciation, unemployment rate, poverty rate and more.

She says Texas dominated the survey of more than 500 cities. In fact, Austin ranked as the number 1 Recession Recovery City. San Antonio came in at number 8.

Houston, Fort Worth, Corpus Christy and Odessa/Midland ranked high as well.

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-least-recession-recovered-cities/5219/