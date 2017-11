Daniel Oliver, from lef, Jonny Hawkins, Mark Vollelunga and Paul O'Brien of Nothing More seen at 2017 Alternative Press Music Awards at the KeyBank State Theatre on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

by Elizabeth Ruiz

11/29/17

A San Antonio rock band is nominated for 3 Grammy Awards.

Nothing More is up for best rock song and best rock performance for “Go To War,” which was featured in the trailer for the movie “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

The group also is nominated for best rock album for “The Stories We Tell Ourselves.”

Singer Jonny Hawkins and guitarist Mark Vollelunga attended Ronald Reagan High School.

The Grammy Awards will air on CBS January 28th.