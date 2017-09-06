S.A. Based Troops Helping With Recovery in Beaumont

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Don Morgan

Military City USA is being well represented in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

As Hurricane Harvey pulled back and revealed the mass amounts of destruction is caused, members of the 149th fighter wing responded.

The unit has been on the scene since the 28th and according to Staff Sargeant Salazar, they will remain on the scene until they’re no longer needed.

Salazar says they’ve been in Beaumont providing shelter, clean water and medical assistance to hundreds of people who were displaced by the storm.

Area emergency rooms are at capacity but the nearly 50 personnel form the 149th Medical Group have been operating a mobile medical facility to treat injured victims.

More members of the 149th are now on the scene to build shelters for people whose homes were destroyed.