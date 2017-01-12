S.A. Bond Proposals Unveiled

$850M in recommended projects in the 2017 San Antonio Bond Program laid out for the City Council Wednesday.

“I think it’s a very strong bond proposal that address a lot of serious need that we have across the city,” Councilman Ron Nirenberg said.

Nearly $600M is recommended for streets, bridges, sidewalks, and drainage projects, another $124M targeted for parks and recreation projects.

“At the end of the day, it’s not my decision, it’s not the council members’ or the mayor’s decision, it’s the decision of the voters,” Councilman Rey Saldana said. “I think we’ve given them a good slew of projects that touch every corner of the city.”

“The majority of our bond budget is going to streets and drainage and bridges, I think that’s good, a good sign of us moving forward,” Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran said.

There was much praise for the work of the bond committees Wednesday, including that from Councilman Joe Krier. But Krier was a little worried about spending money on public art.

“I have asked staff to take a look at whether or not we can reprogram some or all of that money into these needed projects for streets, drainage, and other needs,” he said.

