S.A. City Council Sets Spring Election

Save the date… San Antonio’s City Council has officially set May 6th for the Spring Election.

In addition to races for Mayor and City Council, you will also be voting on an $800-million plus bond package.

“The bond includes 20% of improvements Downtown… that leaves 80%… $680-million for projects all over the City–all throughout the Districts” the City’s Mike Frisbie said, adding “There is no City property tax rate increase being proposed with this bond program.”

Council Members sounded a unanimous tone of approval for the total bond package.

“I think we’re winding up in a very, very good place… and, a very good start to making the investments that are needed in our community” Councilman Ray Lopez said.

“It’s a bond issue that takes care of streets and drainage projects that have been long long… too long postponed in many cases” Councilman Joe Krier said.

A number of park projects around the City are also included in the bond package.

“This is indeed an investment in our future” Councilman Mike Gallagher said, urging support for the bond and its projects.