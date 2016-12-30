S.A. Coal Tar Sealant Ban to Take Effect

The use of Coal Tar Sealants in San Antonio is about to outlawed, when the calendar turns to 2017.

“As we’ve seen in places like Corpus Christi, Flint, Michigan, and many other places in the United States, we can’t wait for disaster to strike to start protecting our water supply,” Councilman Ron Nirenberg told KTSA News.

This ordinance was his proposal.

“The Coal Tar Sealant prohibition is one way to ensure that one of the leading carcinogenics is staying out of our water supply in San Antonio,” he said. “By and large, the industry has moved on to safer products and we just want to make sure that those few holdouts know that they can do that in San Antonio anymore.”