S.A. Congressman Calls for Sessions to Resign

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the National Association of Attorneys General annual winter meeting, in Washington. Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year, contact that immediately fueled calls for him to recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the election. The Justice Department said Wednesday night, March 1, 2017, that the two conversations took place last year when Sessions was a senator. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

At least one San Antonio area Congressman has joined the call for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign.

In a statement obtained by KTSA News, Democrat Lloyd Doggett said “With this latest revelation, Sessions must go.”

Sessions is under fire for for not telling Senators during his confirmation hearing of two meetings he had with Russia’s Ambassador last year, while serving himself as a Senator and an advisor to the Trump Campaign.

Sessions said he never discussed campaign issues with the Russian Ambassador.

“It’s time to put our democratic process and the American people first” Doggett said, renewing his call non-partisan, independent investigation in to any Russian attempts to interfere with the Presidential Election.

Fellow Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar has tweeted his call for an independent investigation in to any ties between the President and Russia–but stopped short of calling for Sessions’ resignation.

Congressman Joaquin Castro also tweeted his concerns over the meetings.