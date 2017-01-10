S.A., Converse Agree to Annexation Plan

San Antonio and Converse team up in an annexation plan for areas near 1604 and I-10 on the northeast side.

Mayor Ivy Taylor said the two cities “have teamed up to bring progress to an underserved area.”

It’s a multi-year plan. Converse will get bigger by about five square miles, about two square miles of that is City of San Antonio territory that will be transferred to the City of Converse in boundary adjustments.

“This phased approach will provide municipal services to this underserved area, provide sufficient revenue to support public service delivery, and facilitate future development in the area,” Taylor said.

Converse is growing, Mayor Al Suarez said, and the city is ready to provide the services.

“We are building a new city hall, a second new fire station, and a new animal control facility,” Suarez said. “We continue to grow and this annexation will facilitate the growth even faster.”

He said this is well overdue for the northeast area of the county.