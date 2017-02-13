S.A. to D.C. Trip Begins Monday

The flight leaves Monday morning on the annual SA to DC trip.

“Economic development is always key for a city like San Antonio that’s always growing and looking for opportunities for people to work,” SA Chamber President Richard Perez said.

One hundred thirty business and community leaders land in Washington D.C. Monday.

The focus this year: direct flight in and out of Reagan National and figuring out what the next generation of NAFTA looks like.

Perez said that D.C. direct flight in important for bot the military and business communities.