S.A. Dealership Brings Cutting Edge Tech to Car Buying

By Bill O’Neil

Imagine a world in which you can spend less than an hour at the dealership when buying a car.

It can be a reality thanks to something called “AutoFI.”

“AutoFI is technology that’s come about to allow the customer to have a seamless transaction from picking the vehicle out to the actual delivery… where you’re only in the dealership to pick up the car and sign the paperwork” Red McCombs Ford General Manager Sean Barry told KTSA News.

The dealership is one of about two-dozen across the United States in eight markets that currently use “AutoFI.”

It all begins online–where you pick out your new vehicle.

“It (AutoFI) will actually approve you for the loan right then–it will give you several different terms based on how long you want to finance it and your payment… down payment… if you have a trade-in–you can actually have your trade appraised online” Barry said.

From there, Barry described a very simple process.

“Once you have your payment and everything set, you hit the “go” button. It comes over to us… we get the vehicle ready… you come in and sign your paperwork… and the vehicle’s ready and you leave in 15 or 20 minutes” Barry said.

To this point, “AutoFI” accounts for about 20% of the business at Red McCombs Ford.

“It just takes time” Barry said, adding “A lot of customers kind of get in to the process–and they get a little leery or scared of what they’re doing and they pull out and come to the dealership.”