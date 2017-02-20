S.A. Drivers Near Bottom in Car Loan Debt

A new study puts San Antonio much closer to the bottom than the top when it comes to car loan debt.

“Right now, the typical car loan debt is around $22,500” Wallethub’s Jill Gonzalez told KTSA News, quickly pointing to the resulting problem.

“It’s a problem because annual income is only around $26,000 on average” Gonzalez said.

So what’s going wrong? Gonzalez said too many car buyers are making the same mistakes over and over again–they’re simply not doing enough to shop around when it comes time to get a new ride.

“It’s really so simple now with technology in terms of the car buying process. You can not only ship from dealer to dealer–but from lender to lender” Gonzalez said.

She also said you shouldn’t be in such a hurry to close the deal.

“Car dealers love a buyer who is in a hurry and really gives them the higher hand here” Gonzalez said.

