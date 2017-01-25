S.A. Drug Company Wins Grant in Poland

A subsidiary of a San Antonio pharmaceutical company has been awarded a $4.6 million research grant.

That money comes from the Polish Development Authority on Innovation–awarded to Evestra’s Polish branch–which is working on an Edometriosis drug.

“Getting this grant and developing this candidate in Poland is a win win” the company’s Ze’ev Shaked told KTSA News, adding “At the end of the day–this is our drug.”

Shaked said his company’s motto is “caring for women’s health.”

“Being recognized by the European Authorities as innovative–and hopefully a game changer… is really a third-party validation of what Evestra is doing” Shaked said.