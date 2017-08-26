S.A. Feeling Harvey’s Impact

By Elizabeth Ruiz

We’re starting to see the effects of Harvey in the San Antonio area with some moderate showers. The problem is, the rain is falling in a circular pattern so it’s training….we just get one shower after another

The National Weather Service says the worst will be east of IH 35 and IH 37 with rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 inches of rain expected tonight throug Wednesday.

Isolated higher totals in excess of 30 inches are possible near and south of the IH 10 corridor.

Areas along the IH 35 corridor and eastern Hill Country should expected 5 to 15 inches of rainfall. The upper end of this estimate will probably be farther north, including the city of Austin.

We’re expecting 35 to 45 mph winds within the area …which is now under a Tropical Storm Warning with wind gusts up to 50 mph in rain bands.

This includes San Antonio, New Braunels and San Marcos areas.

There’s a marginal risk for tornadoes east of IH 35 and IH 37 today. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 1 this afternoon.