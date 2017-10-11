S.A. Feminist Film Festival This Week

By Don Morgan

Films for women, by women. The second night of the San Antonio Feminist Film Festival is Thursday at Alamo Drafthouse Park North.

Joyce Townsend started the festival a few years ago as a way to start conversations and share ideas about a number of topics.

“Sometimes films and various types of art can do that best because you see it from a different perspective.”

The films are all getting their first San Antonio screenings during the Festival and a number of guest speakers are in town to talk about the topics brought up in the films along with the process of getting them made.

Townsend says by engaging women in conversations, it gives them a feeling that they are not alone and fighting different battles.

“We’re actually all in this together.”

