S.A. Food Bank Collecting For Harvey Victims

By Pilar Arias

Hundreds of volunteers showed up at the San Antonio Food Bank Monday.

The nonprofit is one of the leading local agencies assisting Harvey relief efforts.

“We’ve been very specific about asking for food, time, money and voice,” Michael Guerra, chief development officer for the San Antonio Food Bank, said.

Food, hygiene products, diapers, baby formula, pet food, new clothing and bedding are all needed.

Items can be dropped off at the food bank or any of the city council district field offices during business hours.

Volunteer Matt Martin grew up in southeast Texas, the area still feeling the wrath of Harvey.

“Whether you’re carrying diapers or carrying food, you know that the end result of this is changing somebody’s life and that matters,” Martin said. He and others from his church plan to continue volunteering in the coming weeks.

For more information on the food bank or to make a donation click here.