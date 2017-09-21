S.A. Food Bank Opens in New Braunfels

By Don Morgan

The need is growing and in order to make sure families aren’t going hungry, the San Antonio Food Bank had to expand.

CEO Eric Cooper talked to us about the opening of the New Braunfels Food Bank, a 28,000 square foot facility on South Seguin avenue that comes complete with a kitchen and garden.

Cooper says that getting food out to where the need is greatest is going to be a lot easier now. They’re able to cut back on the costs associated with shipping food to areas located further away form the San Antonio Food Bank’s south side headquarters.

The ribbon was cut Wednesday morning and now that the New Braunfels Food Bank is up and running, they need your help.

Cooper says they’re looking for volunteers, food donations and financial help to keep the operation flowing smoothly.