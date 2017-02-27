S.A. Gas Prices Continue to Nudge Down

Gas prices continue to slowly slide down at pumps across the Alamo City–but the experts will tell you it won’t last much longer.

“Oil prices have increased slightly in the last week, but the stability comes as gasoline inventories have swelled for much of the beginning of the year” Patrick DeHaan with Gasbuddy.com with told KTSA News, adding the time is drawing near for when we’ll begin to see prices start to aggressively climb.

“In the last week, there are signs refineries are picking up steam entering refinery maintenance season” DeHaan said.

For now, DeHaan said you should take the chance to fill up if you a price you really like.

“It may be another week of stability or two before oil and gas prices start rising more rapidly… the good news for San Antonio–some prices are still under $2 per gallon” DeHaan said.