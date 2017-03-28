S.A. Gas Prices Continue Slow Rise

Prices at San Antonio gas pumps continue to inch up as we inch closer and closer to April.

New numbers from Gasbuddy.com’s show the Alamo City’s average has bounced up by about two-cents per gallon over the last week.

In contrast, the nationwide average price has fallen by by about one-cent over the last week.

Experts say weak gasoline demand, combined with rising U.S. production and the fact we’ve seen few refinery issues so far this maintenance season have helped keep prices in check early this spring.

In fact, Gasbuddy reports the nationwide average is cheaper on this date than February 15th for the first time since 2009. February 15th is typically recognized as as the date of the lowest gasoline price of the season.