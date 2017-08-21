S.A. Gas Prices Continue to Trickle Down

By Bill O’Neil

The slow dribble down in prices at San Antonio gas pumps continues.

“Ever since that hike in late July, prices have started to trickle back down” Gasbuddy.com’s Patrick DeHaan told KTSA News.

DeHaan said a settling of the oil market and an easing of international tensions has helped set the stage for the slow decline to continue in the weeks ahead.

“Not a whole lot to propel gas prices higher this time of year, and quite a bit to propel them lower” DeHaan said in summing up the outlook, adding “Just a couple of weeks left in the summer driving season–that usually means much more effort in to any rally… so it would take quite a bit to get prices going now.”

DeHaan also said the calendar is stacked against seeing any price spikes at this point.

“The market–unless hurricanes or something else come in to the picture… this is the time of year when gas prices srtart to mellow out” DeHaan said.