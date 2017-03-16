S.A. Gas Prices Continue to Trickle Down

What has been a late-winter “thaw” in gas prices continues at pumps around San Antonio and across the Lone Star State.

New numbers from AAA Texas show the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded has fallen by two-cents over the last week.

The San Antonio average also fell by one-cent, remaining the lowest among the State’s major metropolitan areas.

The week’s biggest price declines were seen in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The El Paso area now boasts the State’s highest average price per gallon–holding steady at $2.13 over the last week.