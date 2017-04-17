S.A. Gas Prices Jump For Third Straight Week

Another big increase in San Antonio gas prices over the last week may only be adding to the pain you’re feeling in your wallet these days.

The experts continue to say pump prices are taking a cue from the crude oil market.

“A continued rise in the price of crude oil–which is up 12% since March 21st” Gasbuddy dot-com’s Patrick DeHaan told KTSA News.

DeHaan said the rising crude market has very little to do with international tensions, in the last week impacted by a report that showed a sharp decline in supply.

“Good old supply and demand is really outweighing geopolitical tensions as an active factor in why crude oil prices are up” DeHaan said.

However, DeHaan said there are some signs of relief in sight.

“They (crude oil prices) were quick to jump up to about $51 per barrel–but, they have taken quite some time too rise another $2 to $53 a barrel” DeHaan said, adding “This may be a stopping point for oil prices for now–and if it is, gas prices have a little catching up to do–but we can see a peak for gas prices in sight.”