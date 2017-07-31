S.A. Gas Prices Level Off–For Now

By Bill O’Neil

It seems as though prices at San Antonio gas pumps have leveled off again for the time being.

Gasbuddy dot-com reports the average price per gallon of regular unleaded in the Alamo City has held steady at an even $2 over the last week.

The national average has climbed by three and a half cents over the same time frame.

“The upward climb at pumps across the country has largely continued as crude oil prices rallied and stand within striking distance of $50 per barrel” Gasbuddy’s Patrick DeHaan said, adding “The rise in oil has come due to unrest and concern over the political outlook in Venezuela… due as well to Saudi Arabia’s export cut to six-million barrels per day.”

The hold in the San Antonio average contrasts sharply with big jumps seen in Laredo and Corpus Christi over the last week. The average in Austin held steady at $2.05.

Experts say we may see prices begin to climb more aggressively soon.

“August will likely feature the summer’s highest gasoline prices” DeHaan said.