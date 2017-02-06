S.A. Gas Prices Still Trickling Down

Even with plenty of signs of strength in the crude oil market, prices continue to slowly fall at gas pumps around San Antonio and across much of the United States.

“That’s a trend that we’ve seen in thirty-seven states in the last week” Gasbuddy dot-com’s Patrick DeHaan told KTSA News, pointing to what is a continued abundant supply of fuel for drivers hitting the road.

“Oil prices remain near recent highs–about $54 per barrel–while gas prices are tricking lower… thanks to anemic demand for gasoline” DeHaan said.

However, DeHaan warned the clock is also quickly ticking toward the changeover that will soon occur at refineries–who will begin making the more expensive “summer blend” gasoline.

“We may continue to see gas prices inch lower for perhaps another couple of weeks” DeHaan said.