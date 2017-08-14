S.A. Gas Prices Trending Down Again

By Bill O’Neil

You may have noticed a shift at San Antonio gas pumps after a big run-up in prices across the Alamo City over the last few weeks.

The average price per gallon has slipped by three-cents over the last week–despite continuing tensions involving both Venezuela and North Korea.

“Things starting to improve in the oil outlook. Venezuela becoming less of a concern–though still an active issue” Gasbuddy.com’s Patrick DeHaan told KTSA News, adding “At least for the time being no news is good news in regards to both of those factors, and oil markets are really concentrating back on supply and demand factors.”

DeHaan said oil prices appear to have settled–at least for now–below the $50 per barrel mark.

“We saw oil inventories plummet last week, but we saw gasoline inventories post a bigger than expected increase” DeHaan said.

The calendar is also a factor in how the market is moving right now–as the end of the summer driving season looms in less than a month.

“The market knows that the finish line is in reach right now and that’s probably going to cause the market to react a little bit cooler to any major news” DeHaan said.