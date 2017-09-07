S.A. Gas Supply Slowly Recovering

A sign shows pumps out of gas, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in El Campo, Texas. Gasoline prices in the U.S. have risen to new high amid continuing fears of shortages in Texas and other states after Hurricane Harvey's strike. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Slowly but surely, gasoline supplies are coming.

State Representative Lyle Larson sasy the biggest problem is several refineries were knocked offline by Hurricane Harvey.

“It took a full week after the hurricane for the refineries to come online,” said Larson.

And there was a problem transporting gasoline to San Antonio, but the gas shortages here should be coming to an end soon.

“I think that with the volume of gasoline that we’ll be getting over the next three or four days, everything should normalize, Larson said on the Trey Ware Morning Show.

He says local officials should consider building underground pipelines.

“A lot of the distributors were telling me that some of the other communities have grown their capacity with pipes coming from different refineries.