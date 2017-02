The San Antonio housing market starts the year with a bang.

New numbers from the San Antonio Board of Realtors show total sales jumped by 10% in January when compared to January of last year.

That outpaces a 4% jump in total sales across the State over the same time frame.

The average price of a home in the Alamo City also crossed the $240-thousand mark last month–while the media price climbed to nearly $195-thousand.