S.A. International Issues Satement

The following statement was released by Officials at San Antonio International Airport in response to the shootings at Ft. Lauderdale Airport.

The San Antonio International Airport is currently monitoring the events that are happening at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. We are taking precautions, heightening security in all areas of the airport and following established procedures by TSA, law enforcement and airport security. If you are flying today, please check with your airlines for further information.

