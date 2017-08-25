S.A. International Ready for Harvey

By Bill O’Neil

Just what might Hurricane Harvey mean for your weekend travel plans?

We know the airport in Corpus Christi will close Friday Morning. At San Antonio International, they’re ready fro the storm.

“The message that we’re trying to get out there is definitely check with your airlines regarding any flight information… any changes… before you leave for the airport” San Antonio International’s Tonya Hope told KTSA’s Trey Ware.

“If for any reason you don’t know your airline’s phone number… you can check out our web site” Hope said.

