S.A. Killer Scheduled to Die Tuesday

The United States Supreme Court is now deciding on appeals from lawyers who are trying to keep a paid hit man from being executed.

Rolando Ruiz is scheduled to die Tuesday for the murder of a San Antonio woman in a life insurance scheme nearly 25-years ago.

Ruiz was paid $2000 to murder 29-year old Theresa Rodriguez outside of her home in 1992. Evidence showed her husband and brother in law organized the killing.

Ruiz’ appeals have included arguments his execution would be unconstitutionally cruel because he has been on death row since 1995, has had multiple execution dates and two reprieves, and the lengthy time of his case is the result of poor state-appointed lawyers.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office continues to argue against such claims.

Ruiz’ execution would be the third in Texas in 2017, and the fifth of the year in the United States.