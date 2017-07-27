S.A. Killer Set to be Executed

By Pilar Arias

Attorneys for one Texas death row inmate say it’s not over until the lethal injection is administered.

Their client, 46-year-old Taichin Preyor, was convicted of stabbing and cutting the throat of 24-year-old Jami Tackett in February 2004 at her San Antonio apartment. Tackett’s boyfriend ran away from the attack and survived.

Preyor’s lawyers are appealing to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing his previous trial and appeals lawyers failed him and that he deserves a stay of execution so he can get a more fair appeals review.

The state’s highest criminal court, a federal judge and the Texas parole board have all refused to block Preyor’s lethal injection scheduled for Thursday evening.

Tackett is described in court documents at Preyor’s drug supplier.