S.A. Killer’s Appeal Rejected

By Bill O’Neil

A divided federal appeals panel rejects an appeal from a San Antonio man on death row for the gang rape and fatal stabbing of a 15-year old girl in 1996.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel turned down Carlos Trevino’s appeal with a 2 to 1 vote.

Trevino argued his trial attorneys were deficient for not showing jurors his mother’s drinking while she was pregnant left him with fetal alcohol disorder–which could have contributed to his violent behavior.

Trevino was convicted of killing Linda Salinas in an attack in Espada Park a month after he was released from prison after serving time for an auto theft conviction.

The 42-year old is one of four men convicted in the case–but the only one sentenced to death.