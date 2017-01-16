S.A. Leaders Watching State Capitol Closely

San Antonio’s focus during the state legislative session: maintaining local control.

“Making sure that local officials, the people you elect to serve on the city council, continue to be able to make decisions that they think are best for their community,” the city’s Jeff Coyle said.

But there is some talk in Austin about taking at least some local control away from cities and counties.

“And that’s really taking, in our view, control away from you, the citizen,” he said. “You elect your city council person…so we’re constantly defending the city’s right to make decisions at the local level which we think is ultimately what people want.”