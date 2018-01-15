S.A. Man Accused of Threatening NFL Mass Shooting

by Elizabeth Ruiz

A San Antonio man accused of threatening a mass shooting at an NFL playoff game has been arrested.

According to KENS-5, an arrest affidavit shows that the CBS station in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania received a threatening letter last Thursday which stated that Sunday’s game was going to be like no other. The writer said it would be his last day on this “pathetic planet” and he planned to take innocent lives.

The Stellers game will be packed, and that’s when I plan on killing Steelers footbal players and fans before taking my own pitiful life. After all, what does a person that is going to commit suicide have to lose? Absolutely nothing. So why not take out some million dollar Steelers players before me? Sounds like a good idea. Hahahahahah.”

Investigators tracked down the IP address to World Wide Clinical Trials on Loop 410 in the city’s northeast side.

Additional threats against players and fans were made last Thursday on social media and those, too, were traced to World Wide Clinical Trials.

Investigators found that 40-year-old Yuttana Choochongkol has participated in more than 2 dozen clinical trials there since 2011.

He was arrested Friday on a terrorist threat charge.