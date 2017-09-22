S.A. Man Sentenced Following V.A. Fraud Conviction

By Pilar Arias

A San Antonio man as sentenced to 27 months in prison and more than $430,000 in restitution for scheming to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs Disability Compensation Program.

In June a jury convicted 54-year-old Mack Cole Jr. on four counts of health care fraud and two counts of making false statement in a matter involving a health care benefit program.

They found Cole misrepresented the severity of service-connected lower back injuries in order to collect a higher level of benefits. Video surveillance was conducted on Cole, who had represented to his VA physicians that he was not able to walk. During the course of several months, Cole was found mowing his front lawn and walking around without assistance.