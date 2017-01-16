S.A. Marches to Remember MLK

The city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities celebrated it’s 30th anniversary with a few raindrops and thousands of smiling people working to keep the dream alive.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert says it’s a sign of starting the new year, coming together and marching for the issues people care about.

How does the march and rally help with race relations in San Antonio? Jerome Roberson is the Director of the MLK Mass Choir. He talked to us moments after a stirring performance that brought the crowd to it’s feet.

“Our march is authentic, it’s not a parade. We walked arm and arm and walked through the streets, fighting for civil rights for everybody. It brings so many of us together. So much diversity. So much culture is here.”

Congressman Will Hurd says the march sends a strong message to the rest of the nation that it is posible for everybody to get along.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood reflected on why MLK Day is important to him.

“As an African American male, a long of things that I’ve been able to do are because of him. If you look back at Selma, people being pushed down the street with fire hoses. Now we have African Americans operating those hoses is significant.”

Hundreds of thousands made their way to Pittman-Sullivan Park to listen to music and speeches from Civic Leaders.