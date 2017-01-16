S.A. Marks MLK Day

The city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. day March is one of the largest in the nation and organizers expect it will keep growing.

City Councilman Alan Warrick talked to us about the preparations for the event. He says they’re expecting 400,000 people to take part in the march and the activities at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

He says plenty of speakers and performers will take the stage to their thoughts on how to keep Dr. King’s dream alive.

So what will be new this year? Warrick says they’ll be showcasing several new homes being built along Martin Luther King drive. It’s the first time in decades that roadway has seen new homes being built.

Meanwhile, with 400,000 people expected to take part in today’s Martin Luther King Jr. day festivities, the rest of the country is getting a look at the type of city San Antonio is.

The words of City Councilman Cris Medina when we asked him about why the annual celebration is so important to the city.

Medina says the march is a wonderful opportunity to march in unity, in the spirit of Dr. King’s legacy.

Monday’s march starts at 10 at Martin Luther King Jr. Academy.